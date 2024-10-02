Expand / Collapse search

Roadside pet food pantry available for those in need in St. Petersburg

By FOX 13 News Team
Published  October 2, 2024
BARRIER ISLAND - Hanks Bark Box, a free roadside pet food pantry located at 6511 3rd Ave South in St. Petersburg, Florida, is open and fully stocked 24 hours a day for anyone needing pet food and supplies.

Hanks Bark Box also accepts donations from anyone who can give, and donations can be left in and around the Bark Box.

For more information on Hanks Bark Box, you can visit Hanks Bark Box on Facebook or email hanksbarkbox@gmail.com. 

