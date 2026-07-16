Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits Tampa General Hospital to launch healthy food pledge

The Brief Tampa General Hospital became the first medical center in the country to sign a new federal pledge focused on serving healthy food to patients. U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visited the Tampa hospital Thursday alongside the USDA secretary to spotlight the nutritional campaign. The hospital launched its revamped, celebrity chef-designed menu last October to lower the use of processed ingredients and improve overall patient diet quality.



U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins visited Tampa General Hospital on Thursday to roll out a nationwide push aimed at transforming how medical facilities feed their patients.

Improving patient nutrition

What we know:

Kennedy and Rollins toured Tampa General Hospital on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the facility becoming the first in the nation to sign the "Make Hospital Food Healthier" pledge. The initiative is designed to tackle chronic illnesses by cutting out heavily processed foods and replacing them with nutrient-dense options.

"One of the craziest thing is the hospital because this is the place people come to get healthy, and we were giving them stuff that is going to aggravate and amplify their chronic illness," Kennedy said during a new conference at TGH. "Dr. Oz and I decided to have all the hospitals sign a make hospital food health again pledge."

During the visit, Kennedy and Rollins tried a menu of soup, mezze salad, and steak prepared by the hospital's culinary team. Kennedy noted that hospitals should be places where people get healthy rather than receive meals that aggravate long-term medical conditions.

The hospital previously partnered with celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian to revamp its entire dining system, rolling out a fresh menu last October. Hospital officials reported a 53% increase in food quality and noted that more patients are eating all of their meals.

Rather than offering an expensive, sweeping menu, the hospital transitioned to fewer options made with higher-quality ingredients.

Tracking health outcomes

What we don't know:

While Tampa General Hospital focuses on educating patients about the benefits of eating whole foods over processed items, officials do not yet have exact data on how this dietary change has shifted long-term patient health. John Couris, the president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital, said that measuring those specific health outcomes is a process the hospital is actively working on.

National food push

Why you should care:

The federal visit to Tampa signals a massive, upcoming shift in nutrition across public institutions. Kennedy shared that he plans to take this healthy food initiative beyond medical centers, working directly with schools and the military to serve better food nationwide.

Under the pledge, institutions will focus on serving more wholesome foods while reducing the amount of highly processed products given to everyday Americans.