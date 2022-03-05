Robert Pattinson shows up for Batman movie premiere at Burbank theater

The Batman himself appeared Friday night in Burbank.

Actor Robert Pattinson was spotted at the premiere of his movie at the AMC Burbank.

The Batman actor spoke to the crowd during one of the showings.

The movie, directed by Matt Reeves, hit theaters March 4 and features Pattinson as Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano was Riddler, and Colin Farrell as Penguin.

Friday was also the same day LA County lifted its mask mandate, allowing moviegoers to enjoy the show without having to wear a mask.

