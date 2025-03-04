Romantic musical 'A Little Night Music' comes to St. Pete

Can the romance be rekindled? An aging couple certainly tries. They do it with beautiful music, too.

The St. Pete Opera Company opens this week with a production of Stephen Sondheim's "A Little Night Music."

Two of the performers came to Good Day Tampa Bay to sing one of the show's most famous songs, "You Must Meet my Wife." Sarah Heltzel and John Robert Green play Desiree and Frederick.

Set in Sweden in 1900, the reunited lovers meet for a weekend in the country. Their reunion is filled with drama and music.

"A Little Night Music" is a beautiful musical and the St. Pete Opera Company does an amazing job with it.

