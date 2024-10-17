Roof damage from Milton? Operation Blue Roof can help with a temporary repair

Strong winds from Hurricane Milton brought a lot of roof damage to Tampa Bay and beyond.

There is a free, temporary solution for those impacted.

Patrick York’s parents built a family within their Sarasota home.

They raised five children and have 14 grandchildren.

48 years later, their roof needed some attention.

"I’ve been fortunate to be brought up by excellent parents who have always taken care of everything, and I’ve learned a lot of doing things for yourself so I had that mentality of the roof is broken, let’s fix it," said Patrick.

After Debby, Helene and Milton there was no more fixing the roof.

Patrick faced the reality of it needing to be replaced.

"I was really lost. I’m like, the whole roof will leak everywhere. We are already getting some damage in," he said.

His sister sent a Facebook post for Operation Blue Roof.

He went online to Blueroof.gov and applied for help.

"Within an hour, I got an email saying your roof is eligible. The very next day, I got a call saying you’ll be one of the first ones to get it on," said Patrick.

On Thursday morning, the U.S Army Corps of Engineers and their contractors went to work, installing a tarp.

"This will quickly make their roof waterproof again so they don’t have to worry about water inundation coming into their home, damaging their property, making their homes livable. It’s good for at least 30 days and it gives them time to find a roofing contractor to come out and actually do permanent repairs to their roof," said Colonel Brandon Bowman with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

This is the quickest turn around the US Army Corps of Engineers has mobilized just one day after their notice to begin their mission.

"We think it will take us six to eight weeks to get through all the homes. It all depends on how many homes sign up and are eligible. We anticipate about 10,000," said Bowman.

For Patrick and his parents, it’s a bit of relief in buying them time to come up with a plan.

"It’s just one last thing that I don’t have to worry about, and it gives me a chance to think about how I can replace the roof and move on from this," he said.

Operation Blue Roof is open to 25 counties across the state of Florida.

The 25 eligible counties included in the program are Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia Counties. The initial sign-up period is set for 21 days and ends November 5.

Residents can call 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) or visit www.blueroof.gov for more information.

