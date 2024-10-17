Sarasota school bus crashes after driver strikes Hurricane Milton debris: SCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Debris from Hurricane Milton is being blamed for a Thursday morning school bus crash in Sarasota.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Aquila and Adriatic Streets.

Investigators say the driver and one student were on board when the driver tried to turn left onto Adriatic Street and struck a stop sign that was damaged by Hurricane Milton and leaning over the roadway.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was injured in the crash, but six windows were damaged, according to SCSO.

The crash is under investigation.

