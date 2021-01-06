Root to petal: St. Petersburg herbal school teaches Western, Chinese, spiritual, ceremonial medicine

Many homeowners probably get frustrated with the variety of unknown plants that grow in the yard they consider weeds but if you know what to look for, some of these plants may have medicinal properties and other health benefits.



"One of the goals is for people to recognize every single plant around them," Bob Linde with the Traditions School of Herbal Studies in St. Petersburg said.



The Traditions School of Herbal Studies in St. Petersburg offers a combination of classes for beginning and experienced herbalists. It focuses on Western, Chinese, spiritual and ceremonial medicine.

"What we find is there’s been a tradition for 10,000 years of every culture using the plant for medicine, ceremony and religion. As people move into the cities they forget about their roots," Linde explained.

He said the school is driven to educate people about the herbs, plants and medicine that grows naturally in Florida.

The school offers a variety of classes almost every weekend. Linde says the classes on Thursday nights tend to be more focused on the traditions of various cultures, while free classes offered on Friday nights teach about the plants found in Florida.

"We really want people to change the way they perceive the environment," Linde explained.

The school also has a teaching garden on half an acre of land. It is starting to schedule herb walks through the garden to explore native and non-native plants that are unique and important medicine.

Linde hopes students will explore, experience and learn the plants literally from the flower petals to the roots.

He added, "We hope you come and explore what nature has to provide. Not only is it food and medicine, but it has so much to teach us about the environment and ourselves. "

Click here for more information about the Traditions School of Herbals Studies.

