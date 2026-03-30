Ruskin man accused of shooting woman through door of Apollo Beach home: HCSO
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - A Ruskin man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, after deputies say he shot a woman through the front door of a home in Apollo Beach Sunday morning.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to a residence on Lookout Drive, following reports of a shooting.
Investigators say Luis Gutierrez Rosaly, 37, fired multiple rounds into the home, hitting a woman in the thigh before leaving the scene.
Dig deeper:
Deputies located Gutierrez Rosaly a short distance away and made a traffic stop. During the stop, a gun was recovered from his vehicle, HCSO said.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Gutierrez Rosaly was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Attempted second-degree murder with firearm, great bodily harm
- Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm, great bodily harm/death
- Criminal mischief $1,000 or more
- Shooting at within or into a building
- Tampering with physical evidence
What we don't know:
The victim's identity and current condition have not been released at this time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.