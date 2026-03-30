Ruskin man accused of shooting woman through door of Apollo Beach home: HCSO

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The Brief A Ruskin man, Luis Gutierrez Rosaly, 37, was arrested after deputies say he fired multiple shots through a front door in Apollo Beach, hitting a woman in the thigh. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. on Lookout Drive. Deputies later stopped Gutierrez Rosaly nearby and recovered a firearm from his vehicle. Gutierrez Rosaly faces multiple felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder. The victim was hospitalized and her condition has not been released.



A Ruskin man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, after deputies say he shot a woman through the front door of a home in Apollo Beach Sunday morning.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:30 a.m. to a residence on Lookout Drive, following reports of a shooting.

Investigators say Luis Gutierrez Rosaly, 37, fired multiple rounds into the home, hitting a woman in the thigh before leaving the scene.

Dig deeper:

Deputies located Gutierrez Rosaly a short distance away and made a traffic stop. During the stop, a gun was recovered from his vehicle, HCSO said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Gutierrez Rosaly was arrested and faces the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder with firearm, great bodily harm

Aggravated battery great bodily harm or deadly weapon firearm, great bodily harm/death

Criminal mischief $1,000 or more

Shooting at within or into a building

Tampering with physical evidence

What we don't know:

The victim's identity and current condition have not been released at this time.