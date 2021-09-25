Sam expected to become a major hurricane as Teresa dwindles

Forecasters expect Hurricane Sam to intensify into a major storm on Saturday. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, located about 1,150 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. That makes it a Category 2 system. It is expected to become a Category 3 storm later Saturday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku expects Sam to intensify into a category 4 hurricane by Sunday. However, he adds that it doesn’t appear to pose a threat to the United States.

Sadiku is also monitoring Subtropical Storm Teresa. He says Teresa is weakening and expects it to dissipate on Sunday. Like, Sam, Teresa should not impact the United States.

