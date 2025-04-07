New perfume captures aroma of Florida

The Brief A longtime Florida visitor created a perfume to match the aroma of the Sunshine State. ‘Florida Vibrations’ is inspired by Anastasia Sokolow's travels to beautiful locations around the state.



If Florida had a state smell, what would it be? Maybe a citrus grove in Polk County? Or the salty air on the Gulf coast? One Florida visitor says she has captured the aroma of the Sunshine State.

Anastasia Sokolow is French, but she's been coming to Florida since she was a child, and she's fallen in love with it.

"So many beautiful places to visit and different experiences every time," she said.

The backstory:

Back home in Paris, Anastasia has her own perfume company and is always creating new scents.

"Usually I start with an emotion, a state of mind, something that I want to speak about. Then it becomes a story that I tell with scents instead of words," she described.

With her newest perfume, she wanted to tell Florida's story. ‘Florida Vibrations’ is inspired by her travels to beautiful locations around the state.

"I realized that each place would just release specific scents that would trigger specific emotions within me. So, that's how I decided to create Florida Vibrations as a journey from one habitat to another," said Anastasia.

