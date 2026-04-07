Sarasota County Schools says 136 teaching jobs 'downsized' as district faces declining enrollment 

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The Brief Sarasota County Schools notified 136 teachers late last week that their positions have been downsized. Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools Terry Connor said the district is working to find a spot for the unassigned teachers. Connor said declining enrollment, birthrates, school choice options, school vouchers and other things have played a part in financial strain.



After years of teacher shortages and crowded classrooms, a new reality is setting in for school districts across the area. Declining enrollments is leading to some tough decisions.

The backstory:

In Sarasota County, it means more than 100 teachers will not have a position to return to next year.

Sarasota County Schools is trying to find space for teachers, but not all can be placed.

For 22 years, Sarasota County Schools has remained an "A" district as teachers and staff have navigated ups and downs.

"People have a passion to come in and educate students and everyone who steps foot into this role has a heart of dedication and passion, and we want to be able to provide as much support to any affected staff," Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools Terry Connor said.

Late last week, 136 teachers — mainly first year teachers — were notified their positions were downsized to reflect reduced enrollment projections.

What they're saying:

"Whether it be declining enrollment, birthrates, school choice options outside of the traditional public school. All of those things are contributing to school districts facing some of these financial constraints," Connor said.

Connor said the district is working to find a spot for the unassigned teachers.

"We know that natural attrition will occur just like it does every year with separations, resignations, retirements. So, we are working diligently with each of those employees who have been notified. We’ve had consultations with them, with their administrators and talking with supports, and the next steps for them moving into the summer. When those openings occur, naturally, we are going to have our HR team [work] hand in hand with those employees to find an appropriate [opening] aligned with their certification vacancy," Connor said.

Big picture view:

"The number has certainly surprised us. The level of financial uncertainty with the vouchers and the lack of state funding being adjusted to keep up with inflation has definitely impacted our projected enrollment," Rex Ingerick, president of the Sarasota Classified Teachers Association, said.

Ingerick said it is a sad moment, but one that many districts across the state now face with declining enrollment and school vouchers.

"We are hoping that we will be able to take a large portion, maybe half. We are hoping to place them all, but that’s unrealistic. We are trying to get as many of those folks placed as possible," Ingerick said.

By the numbers:

Of the unassigned positions, 99 are first-year teachers in Sarasota County Schools.

The other 37 are teachers who have been with the district longer, but can't be placed because there were no openings that matched their certification.