Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 14-year-old

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is searching for Fourteen-year-old Jaiden Rafael Tolentino, who has been reported missing.

Tolentino was seen leaving Booker Middle School on foot on Friday but has not returned home.

His parents received information that he was seen on surveillance video near T-Mobile, 8396 Lockwood Ridge Rd., in Manatee County on Friday.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the area and were unable to locate him.

Anyone with information on Tolentino's whereabouts is being asked to contact Det. Tyler Majka, tyler.majka@sarasotasheriff.org 941-861-5800.