Residents against developers seeking to expand Sarasota County, litigation possible until 2025

Away from their 10 acre land, Eileen Fitzgerald and Mike Hutchinson sat inside the Sarasota County Administration building, listening and fighting for old Miakka’s future.

"We are reluctant campaigners I can tell you that. I get extremely emotional," said Fitzgerald.

A hearing which started in July, resumed on Monday morning. The couple is going up against developers and challenging Sarasota County and changes to the County’s comprehensive plan.

The County Commission signed off on changes last October which allows expansion of Lakewood Ranch South East. The change allows for a "village transition zone" and paves the way for 5,000 homes on 4,100 acres of land.

That is less than 1,300 feet away from Fitzgerald’s doorstep.

"I built with my mom in 88. Bought in 86. And everyone built their own custom house just the way they wanted it for them and a lot of the residents are built at the same time when it opened. Everybody loves living there. It’s peaceful, it’s calm, it’s quiet. It’s God’s country," she said.

Eileen and her husband argue the development would bring urban sprawl to the rural area, impacting the environment, residents' way of life and destroying what’s left of old Florida.

Residents worry that their community will no longer be rural.

"We think this is a wonderful lifestyle, and we’d like to keep the old Myakka community rural, which is what everybody likes," she said.

It’s a fight Becky Ayech has been in for decades.

"I’ve lived out there for 43 years and have worked for 43 years to keep it country and am still working to keep it country," explained Ayech.

Attorneys for Sarasota County and Lakewood Ranch argue they are in compliance with County laws. East County residents said those laws have been changed over the years for developers.

"It takes public participation and I encourage everyone to participate because if you don’t one day you wake up, and you will find something across the street that you never thought would be there," said Ayech.

A "village transition zone" is now allowed.

The hearing is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, but it won’t be the end.

From here both parties will submit recommendation orders. The judge should have her ruling by the fall.

If the ruling is in favor of developers, the Department of Commerce would then issue a final state ruling. If the judge rules in favor of residents, it would be up to the Governor and the Cabinet to make the final decision.

The non-prevailing party can still appear.

Litigation could go well into 2025.