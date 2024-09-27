Sarasota County suffers storm surge flooding in wake of Hurricane Helene

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Helene flooded streets, downed powerlines, and left debris strewn around Sarasota County.

Teams were assessing the damage on Friday, especially in the hard-hit areas of the barrier islands.

Storm Surge

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the storm surge from Hurricane Helene caused infrastructure damage to areas around the county, such as Casey Key Road, Midnight Pass, Manasota Beach, and the Caspersen area.

Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Drone video showed the damage Helene did to St. Armands Circle and Lido Key. Both Level A evacuation zones experienced significant flooding and storm surge.

Water rescues

The Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, Task Force 4, is assisting with rescue efforts on the barrier islands.

First responders rescued citizens and a dog from flooding on Siesta Key.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SCSO is closing the North and South Siesta Key Bridges to anyone who is not a resident or business owner. You will be asked to show ID to be allowed on the island.

As rescue missions and safety assessments continue, those who are not residents or business owners need to stay away from Siesta Key.

Venice Police have been conducting high water rescues all morning. Officials are asking people to avoid coastal roadways so crews can continue to respond.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Credit: Venice Police Department

Damage

As daylight broke, the damage done by Hurricane Helene became more visible.

In Venice, Jetty Jacks concession stand in Venice was destroyed during Hurricane Helene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: