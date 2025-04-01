USF's Sammie Puisis to compete in both men's and women's Final Four all-star events

The Brief Sammie Puisis will compete in the men’s and women’s three-point competitions this week. The graduate student has set three-point records during her college career. She described what it means to display her hard work and dedication.



Sammie Puisis got a near-perfect sendoff to the end of her collegiate basketball career .

Puisis puts up shots before competing in the three-point contests.

Though the result against Tennessee in the first round of the NCAA tournament may not have been what she wanted, the USF graduate student guard went out with a 28-point performance playing in her home state of Ohio.

"It was special," Puisis said. "All of my family, a lot of my high school friends, and old AAU coaches were there. I just felt the love and support, so it was fun."

What's next:

Only, Sammie's story at USF isn't over quite yet.

"I just think it's exciting," Puisis said. "It's fun, and I'm looking forward to it."

Though her final collegiate season is over, Puisis still has a few more chances to prove her skills as the sharp-shooting guard was selected to play in the NCAA three-point competition at the men's Final Four in San Antonio this week.

Puisis during a shoot around.

Then, after competing in San Antonio, Puisis will immediately fly back to Tampa to play in the Women's All-Star Game on Saturday.

"It was exciting just to be recognized and invited to an event like this. I'm pretty honored," Puisis said.

What they're saying:

Already one of the top three-point shooters in the country, Puisis is now aiming at winning the three-point competition.

At the same time, the Bulls' guard wants to keep things loose.

"I just want to enjoy it, though, because you never know when you're done playing basketball. So I'm just taking in all these moments," Puisis said.

PICTURED: Sammie Puisis speaking to FOX 13.

However, just because Puisis wants to enjoy herself doesn't mean she isn't treating these events like an opportunity.

"I always want to do my best and show all the work I've put in throughout this year and that I can play with the best types of players," Puisis said.

What's next:

Now, this Bull is aiming for the bullseye at both Final Fours this week.

