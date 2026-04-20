Sarasota dancer with nonverbal autism shares his own language on the dance floor

The Brief Jordan Soriano, 26, uses his dance skills to communicate with his audience despite having nonverbal autism. Soriano's instructor and dance partner says he has grown a lot thanks to dance when it comes to his cognitive skills, reaction and verbal skills. Dancing also encouraged Soriano to try other new things too, like karate and cooking.



Jordan Soriano has autism and is nonverbal, but that doesn't stop him from sharing his own language on the dance floor.

Soriano is showing the world that he does have a voice, even if it's a little different, and to never underestimate anyone.

The backstory:

Soriano started dancing 10 years ago during a special needs ballroom class.

His dance instructor and partner at the Dynasty Dance Club in Sarasota said it took some time for her to build trust with him.

"You have to get into his brain and earn his trust to get that mutual friendship and develop the partnership," Evgenia Krasavina said.

What they're saying:

Krasavina explained that she doesn't treat him any differently than anyone else.

"I teach him and train him just as if I would with my professional partner," Krasavina said. "There's no special needs to it."

And neither do the judges.

"We're given very fair scores, fair placements, and that's inspiring because we aren't there to win through empathy," Krasavina said.

Dig deeper:

In recent years, Soriano has focused his training on cabaret theater, which includes lifting his partner during their dance routine.

Through that training, his instructor noticed a big change in Soriano .

"The cognitive skills and reaction are the biggest improvements," Krasavina said. "He's quite more vocal and talks more and does singing lessons. It's made him more sharp and intelligent."

Krasavina appreciates Soriano's voice because he is funny, quirky and brutally honest.

When Krasavina asked Soriano if she was heavy, he said, "Yes." Which she says makes him, him.

Big picture view:

"For kids like Jordan who have problems with speech and talking in general and finding people to talk to, this is a nonverbal way of communicating and showing personalities," Krasavina said.

Krasavina explained that Soriano is showing the world that while some may communicate differently, they still deserve to be heard and seen.

"The way he would express his feelings on the floor through the movements, I think that helped him open up," Krasavina said.

What's next:

Dancing also encouraged Soriano to try other new things too, like karate and cooking.

Soriano's instructor said his biggest motivation is not the trophies and awards, it's seeing the standing ovations from the crowds.