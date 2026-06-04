Florida man arrested trying to sell stolen radioactive device on Facebook: FHP

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The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after he attempted to sell a possibly radioactive device on Facebook Marketplace. FHP said Marco Antonio Benitez Jr., 24, agreed to meet with undercover investigators, but Benitez failed to show up to the meeting. FHP scanned Benitez's residence for radioactive levels and safely recovered the Moisture Density Gauge.



The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man after an investigation into the theft of a Moisture Density Gauge, valued between $10,000 and $20,000.

FHP said it began an investigation on May 26, after FHP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence (BCII) received a tip of a private party sale through Facebook Marketplace of the Moisture Density Gauge, which was listed by Marco Antonio Benitez Jr., 24, in Bradenton.

What is a Moisture Density Gauge?

A Moisture Density Gauge is a device used to measure the density and inner structure of material. It is usually used to determine moisture levels of soil and asphalt. The controlled device carries an internal radiological isotope of CS-137.

If the device is damaged or handled improperly, it can potentially expose individuals to radiation that can cause serious health issues.

FHP said these devices have occasionally been sought after for criminal purposes. Strict regulations have been established for the devices to prevent misuse. Due to the risk, only licensed operators are legally permitted to possess or use the devices through the Department of Health.

What we know:

Investigators then arranged a fake offer to purchase the gauge.

After Benitez Jr. failed to meet at the agreed time, State Troopers conducted a detection screening from outside Benitz’s home, which produced an industrial-level alert of the presence of radioactive material.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers located the item in the residence, with the radioactive source remaining intact and undamaged, according to FHP.

What they're saying:

"The Florida Highway Patrol is home to some of the most sophisticated and technically experienced criminal investigators. Our Radiological and Nuclear Detection State Troopers are a vital component to our public safety mission," said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner. "Their efforts, along with the efforts of BCII and CIU Troopers, led to this important arrest and Florida is safer as a result.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

Benitez was arrested on May 28, and has been charged with grand theft, and one count of possession of a controlled radiation device without a license.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how Benitez got his hands on the gauge.