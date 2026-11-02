Sarasota homicide suspect caught after vehicle tracked by Flock camera: Police

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The Brief A Sarasota homicide investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of killing a woman during an apartment break-in. Police arrested 32-year-old Josue Zepeda-Urbina on charges of murder and burglary after a vehicle recognition camera flagged his car. The victim died at the scene early Sunday morning.



A Sarasota man accused of breaking into an apartment was arrested for homicide after a woman was found dead Sunday morning.

Sarasota apartment break-in probe

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department said Josue Zepeda-Urbina, 32, is now facing a murder charge and three additional felony charges for burglary of an occupied dwelling. The three burglary charges stem from three people being inside at the time he broke in, according to officials.

Police said the homicide happened at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, at the Applegate Apartments, which is located at 1500 North Lockwood Ridge Road. Officers first responded after the woman was found unresponsive inside the apartment.

She was pronounced dead by the Sarasota County Fire Department after 4:30 a.m.

Pictured: Josue Zepeda-Urbina. Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

Suspect tracking and arrest

Timeline:

Sarasota police said Zepeda-Urbina and the victim were known to each other, and a witness familiar with them identified him as the suspect.

A day later, officers said they got an alert from Flock cameras for Zepeda-Urbina's vehicle at about 5 a.m. Police stopped him near the intersection of Beneva Road and Fruitville Road and arrested him.

Zepeda-Urbina is now being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond, authorities said.

Homicide case details unanswered

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or her specific cause of death. Police have also not shared a motive or detailed the prior relationship between the victim and suspect.

Sarasota homicide investigation still open

What you can do:

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department's criminal investigations division at (941) 263-6070 or Sarasota Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-8477.