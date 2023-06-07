Guest can feed flamingos at Sarasota Jungle Gardens

Sarasota Jungle Gardens is a family owned destination that offers visitors an unforgettable experience.

The botanical garden is renowned for its wildlife and close-up encounters with flamingos.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens gives guests the opportunity to feed flamingos.

Nestled amidst lush tropical surroundings, Sarasota Jungle Gardens is perfect for nature enthusiasts and animal lovers alike with over 200 native and exotic animals.

Gardens boast a diverse collection of other wildlife, including parrots, alligators, and primates.

There's over 200 animals at the Gardens.

Visitors can also see a vibrant array of exotic plants and flowers.

The interactive experience of close up encounters with flamingos is Sarasota Jungle Gardens' specialty.

"This is one of the only places in the United States where you to get to encounter a flamingo up close and personal and actually hand feed them," said Rebecca Powell who works at Sarasota Jungle Gardens.

The family owned and operated Gardens offers entertaining and educational shows.

Whether it's a peaceful escape or an educational adventure, Sarasota Jungle Gardens has something to offer guests.

The park offers informative shows and presentations that provide insights into the fascinating world of animals.

Sarasota Jungle Gardens is open from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas.