Sarasota man arrested after police seize fentanyl, cocaine and over $10,000: SPD

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The Brief A Sarasota man has been arrested after a search warrant led to the seizure of various types of drug paraphernalia. The Sarasota Police Department said 35-year-old Demarius R. Jones was arrested Monday following the investigation. Jones has been charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor.



A Sarasota man is facing multiple felony charges after police say a search of his home uncovered a massive stash of narcotics.

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department said 35-year-old Demarius R. Jones was arrested Monday following an investigation sparked after officers received a tip from state probation officers.

SPD said Jones was on probation for multiple felony offenses out of Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

At the time of the search, Jones said he was the only person in the home.

During the search, SPD said it found the following:

25.9 grams of cocaine

10 pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine

19 pills of hydromorphone

39 grams of marijuana

A round of .223 rifle ammunition

Clear plastic bags, straws and two digital scales with white powder residue

More than $10,000 in cash

Jones was arrested and is facing six felonies and one misdemeanor.

Jones' charges include:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church

Possession of controlled substances (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine)

Possession of controlled substance (hydromorphone)

Possession of marijuana

Possession of ammunition by Florida convicted felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia

SPD said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477).