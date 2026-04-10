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Sarasota man arrested after police seize fentanyl, cocaine and over $10,000: SPD

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  April 10, 2026 10:56am EDT
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

The Brief

    • A Sarasota man has been arrested after a search warrant led to the seizure of various types of drug paraphernalia.
    • The Sarasota Police Department said 35-year-old Demarius R. Jones was arrested Monday following the investigation.
    • Jones has been charged with six felonies and one misdemeanor.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota man is facing multiple felony charges after police say a search of his home uncovered a massive stash of narcotics.

What we know:

The Sarasota Police Department said 35-year-old Demarius R. Jones was arrested Monday following an investigation sparked after officers received a tip from state probation officers.

SPD said Jones was on probation for multiple felony offenses out of Sarasota and Manatee counties.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

At the time of the search, Jones said he was the only person in the home. 

During the search, SPD said it found the following:

  • 25.9 grams of cocaine
  • 10 pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine
  • 19 pills of hydromorphone
  • 39 grams of marijuana
  • A round of .223 rifle ammunition
  • Clear plastic bags, straws and two digital scales with white powder residue
  • More than $10,000 in cash

Jones was arrested and is facing six felonies and one misdemeanor.

Jones' charges include:

  • Trafficking in fentanyl
  • Possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church
  • Possession of controlled substances (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine)
  • Possession of controlled substance (hydromorphone)
  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Possession of ammunition by Florida convicted felon
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

SPD said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

The Source: This article was written using information from the Sarasota Police Department.

Sarasota CountySarasotaCrime and Public Safety