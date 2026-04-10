Sarasota man arrested after police seize fentanyl, cocaine and over $10,000: SPD
SARASOTA, Fla. - A Sarasota man is facing multiple felony charges after police say a search of his home uncovered a massive stash of narcotics.
What we know:
The Sarasota Police Department said 35-year-old Demarius R. Jones was arrested Monday following an investigation sparked after officers received a tip from state probation officers.
SPD said Jones was on probation for multiple felony offenses out of Sarasota and Manatee counties.
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department
At the time of the search, Jones said he was the only person in the home.
During the search, SPD said it found the following:
- 25.9 grams of cocaine
- 10 pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine
- 19 pills of hydromorphone
- 39 grams of marijuana
- A round of .223 rifle ammunition
- Clear plastic bags, straws and two digital scales with white powder residue
- More than $10,000 in cash
Jones was arrested and is facing six felonies and one misdemeanor.
Jones' charges include:
- Trafficking in fentanyl
- Possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1000 feet of a church
- Possession of controlled substances (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine)
- Possession of controlled substance (hydromorphone)
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of ammunition by Florida convicted felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
SPD said this remains an active and ongoing investigation.
What's next:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477).
The Source: This article was written using information from the Sarasota Police Department.