Sarasota man arrested after uploading child porn videos to Dropbox account, deputies say

Back in July, Sarasota County detectives received a tip that led them to the home of a Sarasota man. They said the 22-year-old had hundreds of photos and video depicting child pornography.

The tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after four child pornography videos were uploaded to a Dropbox server, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Detectives tracked down the IP address and identified Ian Hancock as the suspect.

They said after searching his Dropbox account and cell phone, they found more than 200 images and videos with victims ranging from infant to 14 years of age.

When they arrested him, detectives said they also found more than 400 grams of marijuana at his home on Longhorn Drive, along with methamphetamine, and a glass pipe.

He faces several drug possession charges along with 50 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Hancock was booked into Sarasota County Jail on Tuesday. Officials announced the arrest Thursday morning.