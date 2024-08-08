Sarasota neighborhoods still left with flooding 4 days after Tropical Storm Debby

Press play above to watch aerials of flooding in Sarasota's Laurel Meadows neighborhood.

Over four days since Debby first tore through Sarasota as a tropical storm, several neighborhoods are still facing unprecedented flooding.

In the Laurel Meadows neighborhood, residents and authorities could be seen boating and kayaking around, as floodwaters still remained high.

Debby remains a tropical storm, slowly churning through the Carolinas as of Thursday.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

This is a developing story. Check back for details.