Sarasota neighborhoods still left with flooding 4 days after Tropical Storm Debby

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 8, 2024 10:50am EDT
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

AERIALS: Flooding remains in Sarasota after Debby

Flooding remains in several Sarasota neighborhoods four days after Tropical Storm Debby dumped record rainfall on the area.

SARASOTA, Fla. - Over four days since Debby first tore through Sarasota as a tropical storm, several neighborhoods are still facing unprecedented flooding.

In the Laurel Meadows neighborhood, residents and authorities could be seen boating and kayaking around, as floodwaters still remained high. 

Debby remains a tropical storm, slowly churning through the Carolinas as of Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.