Sarasota opens sandbag locations with potential for more heavy rain on the way
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple self-service sandbag stations opened in Sarasota County on Friday as the area anticipates more heavy rain on the way.
READ: Laurel Meadows residents feel shut out by local leaders following Tropical Storm Debby
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., bags and sand will be offered at three locations across the county due to the National Weather Service forecast for more rain over the next several days.
The following locations will offer sandbags:
- Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
- South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice
- Ed Smith Stadium (east lot), 2700 12th Street, Sarasota
There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. The locations will close on Friday.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter
The county also reported that Public Works team members will continually check flood-prone areas as storms move through.