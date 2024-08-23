Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota opens sandbag locations with potential for more heavy rain on the way

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 23, 2024 11:27am EDT
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple self-service sandbag stations opened in Sarasota County on Friday as the area anticipates more heavy rain on the way.

READ: Laurel Meadows residents feel shut out by local leaders following Tropical Storm Debby

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., bags and sand will be offered at three locations across the county due to the National Weather Service forecast for more rain over the next several days. 

The following locations will offer sandbags:

  • Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota
  • South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice
  • Ed Smith Stadium (east lot), 2700 12th Street, Sarasota

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. The locations will close on Friday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

The county also reported that Public Works team members will continually check flood-prone areas as storms move through. 