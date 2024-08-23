Sarasota opens sandbag locations with potential for more heavy rain on the way

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Multiple self-service sandbag stations opened in Sarasota County on Friday as the area anticipates more heavy rain on the way.

READ: Laurel Meadows residents feel shut out by local leaders following Tropical Storm Debby

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., bags and sand will be offered at three locations across the county due to the National Weather Service forecast for more rain over the next several days.

The following locations will offer sandbags:

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota

South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice

Ed Smith Stadium (east lot), 2700 12th Street, Sarasota

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. The locations will close on Friday.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

The county also reported that Public Works team members will continually check flood-prone areas as storms move through.