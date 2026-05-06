Sarasota considers 7-day paid parking plan to help fund $2.7M in city infrastructure upgrades

The Brief The city of Sarasota is considering expanding paid parking to seven days a week, operating from 8 a.m. to midnight. The initiative aims to keep the Sarasota Parking Division self-funded without using taxpayer-supported general funds. Revenue would cover essential capital improvements. City commissioners are set to hold a final vote on the matter on May 18. If approved, the changes could take effect as early as June 1.



Paid parking in Sarasota could soon be working overtime.

City leaders are considering an expansion of paid parking hours to seven days a week, running from 8 a.m. to midnight. The proposal also includes a $5 increase for most parking fines.

Why you should care:

Officials say the expansion is a necessary step to keep the Sarasota Parking Division from tapping into the city’s general funds, which are supported by taxpayer dollars.

"Parking needs to be able to pay for itself," Broxton Harvey, general manager of the Sarasota Parking Division, said.

Harvey explained that the department is facing significant capital expenditures, including the replacement of garage elevators, outdated street meters, new signage and the replacement of street enforcement vehicles.

"We have some large capital expenditures, like the replacement of our elevators in our garages. The replacement of all the meters on the street," Harvey said. "We don’t actually want to have to use the general fund revenues or resources because those are funded by tax dollars. The parking division, we are actually funded by the in-user and not backed by taxes that the citizens actually pay."

By the numbers:

According to city projections, expanding the hours to include the additional 16 hours per week could generate up to $2.72 million annually.

"Expanding the hours will also give us the resources that we need to fund these capital expenses," Harvey said.

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from residents.

What they're saying:

"It makes downtown less inviting and less accessible," Sarasota resident Rita Pogany said. "At the very time you were trying to attract people."

Sarasota resident Craig Siegel acknowledged that parking has "always kind of been a contentious topic," but noted that he understands the city's perspective.

"Anytime that you get more monies that can be put into the public interest is great," Siegel said.

Dig deeper:

The city of Sarasota says the proposed expansion is the most logical path forward, noting that they weighed the options between raising hourly rates and extending the operating hours.

"Expansion of hours was the alternative to increasing rates, so we are definitely not looking to hurt anyone’s pockets when they come park in the city of Sarasota," Harvey said.

City leaders noted that if the changes are approved and sufficient funds are generated, the revenue could also be used to fund the Bay Runner trolley.

What's next:

City commissioners are scheduled to hold a final vote on the proposal on May 18. If approved, the changes could take effect as early as June 1.