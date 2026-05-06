Bradenton police officer fired after domestic battery and burglary arrest: BPD

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The Brief Bradenton police officer Quinlyn Parnau, 29, was fired after being arrested on domestic battery and burglary charges tied to an off-duty domestic violence incident, according to the police department. Parnau was taken into custody overnight by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Details of the incident have not yet been released. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.



A Bradenton police officer was fired following her arrest on domestic battery and burglary charges in connection with a domestic violence incident, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

What we know:

Police say Quinlyn Parnau, 29, who joined the department in 2020, was taken into custody overnight by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Parnau is facing charges of domestic battery and burglary of an occupied dwelling. Police said the allegations come from an off-duty incident that happened early Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

Details about the circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been released.

What they're saying:

"The community places its trust in the officers of the Bradenton Police Department, and any violation of that trust cannot be tolerated," Bradenton Chief of Police Josh Cramer said. "We must hold our officers to a higher standard and have a zero-tolerance policy for any acts of domestic violence by those amongst our ranks."

What's next:

MCSO is continuing to investigate the case. Police say no additional information is available at this time.