Sarasota Pineapple Drop nominated for best New Year's Eve celebration. Here's how to vote.

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Sarasota's Pineapple Drop has been nominated by USA Today for the best New Year's Eve celebration in the United States.

The annual event is among 20 that are up for the top prize.

"Long renowned for its balmy weather, the Sunshine State city of Sarasota pays homage to its roots with the New Year's Eve Pineapple Drop. Guests can also enjoy live music and a wealth of food kiosks while the event draws crowds to watch the midnight festivities," the description reads.

The Pineapple Drop is a popular New Year's Eve celebration in Sarasota.

Voting runs through Monday, Dec. 9. To vote, click here.

For more information on the Sarasota Pineapple Drop, click here.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: