The Sarasota Police Department is hosting its 6th annual ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ fundraiser to gather school supplies for needy children and teachers.

Donations can be brought to its headquarters or the Core SRQ Community Center between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. now through August 2.

Police are collecting school supplies for all grade levels and officers will later deliver them to area schools.

Click here to make an online donation.