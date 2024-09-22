Sarasota police investigating shooting, portion of Dr. Martin Luther King Way closed

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Sarasota police say they are investigating a shooting that happened near the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

The 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way is closed and is expected to remain closed for a few hours. Law enforcement says the area should be avoided if possible.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 941-316-1199. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: