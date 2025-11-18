Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota police investigating suspicious package on Orange Ave.

Published  November 18, 2025 12:50pm EST
Sarasota
    SARASOTA, Fla. - There is a large police presence on Orange Avenue in Sarasota after officers responded to a call for a suspicious package in the area.

    What they're saying:

    Police are asking drivers to avoid Orange Avenue from 8th Street to 10th Street.

    This is a developing story. Updates will be made if more information is released.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota Police Department.

