Sarasota residents evacuated from homes after record rainfall from Hurricane Debby

Sarasota saw record rainfall on Sunday as Hurricane Debby roared past the Gulf Coast, leaving flooding and storm surge in its wake.

According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto, Sarasota received 9.52" of rain on Sunday, marking an all-time record for daily rainfall in August, shattering the old record of 8.12" set on August 26, 2017.

Authorities in Sarasota could be seen evacuating residents from the Centre Lake neighborhood in Sarasota on Monday morning due to flooding.

In the Colonial Oaks subdivision in Sarasota Springs, residents who say they don't normally see flooding saw their neighborhood flooded due to Hurricane Debby.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos Courtesy: Jason Redmon

The Sarasota Police Department released pictures showing flooding throughout several areas in the county.

Near Conrad Avenue and Courtland Street, residents could be seen salvaging items from a flooded home, and streets were inundated with rainwater.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ A tree crashed through a truck's windshield in Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department reported there are several impassable roads due to flooding as of 5 a.m., noting closures on the following streets: