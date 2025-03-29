Sarasota summer circus camp for kids now open for registration

The Brief Registration for the Sailor Circus' Circus Arts Conservatory is now open for summer. Counselors have about 120 campers per weekly session, trying all kinds of circus activities. Sessions start on June 2nd at $385 per week with spots filling fast.



If you're still looking for something fun for the kids to do this summer, what about sending them off to join the circus?

Registration for the Sailor Circus' Circus Arts Conservatory is now open for summer.

What they're saying:

"The circus is for everybody," says Summer Camp Manager Rikki Hettig-Rolfe Meaux, and the younger you start, the more time you have to fall in love with the art.

"We get a very good mix of kids who've never tried anything like this at all," Hettig-Rolfe Meaux explains. "Sometimes they even come from out of state, sometimes out of the country. People who've never had their feet leave the ground in any way."

Counselors have about 120 campers per weekly session, trying all kinds of circus activities.

"They have kind of a round robin," Hettig-Rolfe Meaux says. "They try all the activities that are options for them to choose for their act for the week."

With counselors and C.I.T's (counselors in training) holding their hands, the campers try things like the low wire, mini tramp, and the hammock.

Every Friday, campers have the opportunity to show off their skills during an afternoon performance.

"We have nine shows over the summer because we have nine sessions of camp. Each one has a different theme," says Hettig-Rolfe Meaux.

"As their comfort grows with each act, so does their overall confidence, especially children who came at the start of the week thinking that they would just try but maybe not be in the show," says Hettig-Rolfe Meaux, "then by the end of the week, being in the middle of the ring in the show, showing off, being proud, and that is it's incredible."

Registration is now open for kids age 5-15. No prior experience is required for camp.

Sessions start on June 2nd at $385 per week with spots filling fast.

