Sarasota's 'Sash and Sill' owner arrested for third time on two additional larceny charges

The Brief Todd Hoch is facing two additional charges for contractor failing to refund excess value work – a third-degree felony. In total Hoch faces 24 counts of larceny in Sarasota County. Hoch is set for an arraignment on October 10 for the new charges.



Todd Hoch, the owner of Sarasota-based "Sash and Sill," appeared smiling in his recent mug shot after being booked into the Sarasota County jail. He's charged with two additional counts of larceny by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

The investigation has been ongoing for the last year. Investigators said more than 30 customers reported fraudulent activities tied to Hoch and "Sash and Sill," which was a window installation company.

The victims signed contracts ranging from around $7,000 to $73,000 for new windows and doors.

"Only Mr. Hoch knows what he did. I’m not in his head. Any reasonable person would see what he did and say that he must have known something was happening," said Detective Vinnie Ovchar with SCSO. "He must have known his business was going belly up. But he still continued to take contracts."

More than half of the victims made down payments but received no services. SCSO officials said others who did have their projects completed later received property liens due to unpaid materials by Hoch.

Pictured: Todd Hoch. Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Hoch's most recent charges are for two additional counts of larceny for failing to refund the excess value of work between $1,000 and $20,000.

The backstory:

The investigation started one year ago after dozens of customers contacted SCSO and said they had paid for windows and had not seen their products or heard back from the company. Hoch sent a letter to some customers, saying the company had shut down and he was declaring bankruptcy.

"I have exhausted my personal and business resources to overcome the situation. We are currently working on getting as many of your projects completed as possible," Hoch said in an email sent in July 2024.

Investigators with the sheriff's office combed through years of bank records from "Sash and Sill" and worked with more than 30 victims.

"There was no permits pulled that I could find. There was no materials purchased from any of the vendors that the company typically dealt with," said Ovchar.

What's next:

Hoch is set for two criminal arraignments – one on September 26 and the other on October 10.