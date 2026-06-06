Sarasota's Silver Pride celebration shines despite funding challenges during Pride Month

The Brief A new Gallup poll found 62% of Americans view same-sex relationships as morally acceptable, down from 71% in 2022. Organizers with Project Pride SRQ say corporate sponsorship dollars have become harder to secure for Pride events. Despite funding challenges, hundreds gathered Saturday at Sarasota's Senior Friendship Centers for the fourth annual Silver Pride celebration.



As Pride Month continues, local LGBTQ advocates in Sarasota are focusing on community support and visibility, even as national attitudes and corporate sponsorships appear to be shifting.

On Saturday, Project Pride SRQ partnered with Senior Friendship Centers to host Silver Pride, a celebration dedicated to LGBTQ seniors and their allies.

Fourth annual Silver Pride

What we know:

The fourth annual Silver Pride event drew a large crowd to Senior Friendship Centers in Sarasota, where attendees enjoyed entertainment, community resources and recognition of long-term LGBTQ couples.

Organizers said the event is designed to celebrate older members of the LGBTQ community and ensure they feel seen, respected and connected.

"Showing that we're here to affirm that people matter, folks in the older community as well," said Justyn Hunter-Ceruti, executive director of Project Pride SRQ.

More than 55 vendors participated in the event, offering resources, giveaways, raffles, and information about local services available to seniors.

Funding challenges for Pride organizations

Dig deeper:

Hunter-Ceruti said Pride organizations are finding it more difficult to secure corporate sponsorships than in previous years.

"We're still small but mighty, so sponsorship dollars are hard to get," Hunter-Ceruti said.

Instead, Project Pride SRQ has increasingly relied on support from local businesses and community organizations to help fund events and programs.

Why you should care:

Silver Pride highlights a growing focus on the needs of LGBTQ seniors, who may face unique challenges related to aging, healthcare and social support.

The event also served as a reminder of the importance of community resources. Senior Friendship Centers offers LGBTQ-focused support groups and is launching an educational program later this year, in addition to dozens of caregiver support programs.

"When a partner passes away, the spouse that's left is maybe not acknowledged by the family that rents the obituary," said Declan Sheehy Chief Advancement Officer of Senior Friendship Centers, "So there is a real, a real sort of sense that people that have... Same-sex couples that they also grieve because they have lost somebody too and oftentimes the world ignores them and thankfully we do not."

Attendees emphasized the importance of finding support networks, whether through family, friends or community organizations.

Legacy couple

What they're saying:

Among those honored were legacy couples who have spent decades together.

"It’s a challenge feeling all the negativity that comes," attendee Ivan Balan said. "Thankfully, we have great friends and support systems."

Drue Murray, an ally, encouraged those who may feel isolated to seek out community connections.

"If you don't have support of your family, get support of friends, get with a group like this," Murray said.

What's next:

Project Pride SRQ said it currently has no plans to continue its Pride Flag Walk across the Ringling Bridge this year.

However, the organization plans to host a community social hour on June 18 at the Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota.