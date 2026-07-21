Tampa teens accused of assaulting homeless people because they were ‘bored’ charged with attempted murder

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The Brief Three teens face attempted murder and hate crime charges after Tampa police say they viciously attacked two adults for entertainment because they were bored. Investigators connected the violent July 13 street assaults near East MLK Boulevard to a series of car burglaries along Emma Street. A man in his mid-60s remains on a ventilator with severe brain injuries while officers continue asking for public tips.



Tampa police arrested three teenagers on attempted murder and hate crime charges following a violent spree on July 13 that left a man fighting for his life in critical condition.

Tampa police investigation

What we know:

The violence began around 2:30 a.m. on July 13 when police say three young males approached a man in his mid-40s and a woman in her mid-30s resting in the 800 block of E. MLK Blvd. The group hurled insults and threw rocks, striking the woman in the back of the head before running away. She was not severely injured, and the victims did not immediately report the attack, according to investigators.

Hours later at 7:45 a.m., officers patrolling the 3900 block of N. Nebraska Ave. said they found a man in his mid-60s lying unresponsive and badly beaten behind a closed business less than a quarter mile away.

According to the Tampa Police Department, paramedics took the victim to an area hospital with a traumatic brain injury, where he remains on a ventilator. Investigators said they linked the scenes, built a timeline using statements from the earlier victims, and distributed suspect descriptions across the department.

Juvenile arrest details

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the critically injured victim, and his current prognosis beyond remaining on a ventilator remains unknown. Police also have not stated whether additional suspects could face charges as the investigation continues.

Serial teen attacks

The backstory:

Before detectives fully connected the assault scenes, officers took 13-year-old Samari Bryant, 14-year-old Corliss Sirmons, 16-year-old Javonnie Council, and an uninvolved 16-year-old girl into custody for auto burglaries along Emma St. During that arrest, officers said they recovered clothing and evidence that tied the group directly to both violent beatings.

Preliminary findings showed the group planned to target and beat homeless individuals simply because they were "bored". Bryant and Council were charged on July 16 with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon evidencing prejudice, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and six counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance.

Bryant faces extra charges of Battery and Exposure of Sexual Organs from a separate incident involving an adult female at a park while being detained. On July 21, police formally charged Sirmons, who was already held at the Hillsborough Juvenile Detention Center on unrelated matters, with attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon evidencing prejudice.

Police chief statement

What they're saying:

"The fact that boredom is cited as a reason for criminal activity at any level, let alone attempted murder, is highly concerning, and those responsible will be held fully accountable," Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "While many teens in our city actively participate in constructive, city and department-sponsored programs, there is simply no excuse for the senseless behavior demonstrated by this group."

Anyone with details about the crimes is asked to contact Tampa police at 813-231-6130 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.