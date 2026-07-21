Polk County shoe repair expert becomes social media sensation as ‘America’s Cobbler’

The Brief Jim McFarland is a fourth-generation cobbler who operates McFarland Shoe Repair in Polk County. Known online as "America’s Cobbler," McFarland has attracted millions of followers with videos documenting the shoe restoration process. McFarland’s family’s connection to the shoe repair industry stretches back more than a century.



Inside a small shoe repair shop in Polk County, Jim McFarland is keeping a fading American trade alive while introducing the art of cobbling to an entirely new generation.

McFarland is known online as "America’s Cobbler," a title earned after his detailed shoe repair and restoration videos unexpectedly became a social media sensation.

Polk County shoe repair craft

The backstory:

McFarland operates McFarland Shoe Repair on South Florida Avenue in Medulla, where he restores everything from worn-out work boots and dress shoes to leather goods and footwear with deep sentimental value.

McFarland is a fourth-generation cobbler whose family has worked in the trade since the early 1900s. McFarland’s great-uncle trained his grandfather, who eventually opened his own repair shop. His father later continued the family tradition in Central Florida.

The Lakeland business was taken over by McFarland in 1986 following his father’s death. What began as an obligation to continue the family business eventually became a lifelong pursuit of mastering the craft.

Today, McFarland is an internationally recognized and award-winning craftsman, but his work often extends beyond repairing leather, stitching and soles.

Customers regularly send him shoes that belonged to parents, spouses and even children who have died. By restoring those items, McFarland helps preserve the memories connected to the people who once wore them.

Unlikely social media star

Dig deeper:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, McFarland and his daughter, Tori, began sharing behind-the-scenes videos from the repair shop.

Their first TikTok video received more than two million views in about a week. Subsequent videos showing McFarland cutting away damaged material, rebuilding soles, polishing leather and transforming worn footwear also attracted millions of views.

The videos have helped McFarland build an audience of millions across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. Some viewers travel hundreds of miles to visit the shop, while others ship footwear to McFarland's business from across the country.

McFarland’s children now help manage the rapidly growing online operation. Tori produces the social media content, while his son, Riley, helps oversee the company’s website and customer communication.

Preserving traditional artisan trades

Big picture view:

McFarland believes the popularity of his videos shows there is still an appreciation for traditional craftsmanship and repairing items rather than simply throwing them away.

The attention has also allowed him to introduce younger viewers to one of the world’s oldest professions at a time when the number of experienced cobblers continues to decline.

McFarland is also working to keep the family tradition moving forward. His nephew, Kyle Crouse, has been learning the craft and following in the footsteps of the generations that came before him.

McFarland Shoe Repair location details

What you can do:

McFarland Shoe Repair is located at 5355 Florida Ave. S. in Medulla.

The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

More information about repair services, shipping footwear and America’s Cobbler products is available here.