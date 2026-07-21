Eagle Lake death investigation: Polk County deputies identified potential suspect in woman's suspicious death

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The Brief Deputies are conducting an Eagle Lake death investigation after finding a woman dead on Wilder Way off Bomber Road. Investigators consider the death suspicious, but authorities say there is no active threat to the surrounding community. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd stated that law enforcement officers believe they have identified a suspect or suspects.



Deputies are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Eagle Lake after finding a woman dead on Wilder Way, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Eagle Lake death investigation

What we know:

Deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a female found on Wilder Way, a new street located off Bomber Road in Eagle Lake. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators believe they have identified a suspect or suspects connected to the case.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Polk County sheriff updates

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman or specified how she died.

Investigators have also not released any information about the possible suspects.

Sheriff Judd stated that no additional details could be released at this time, though officials emphasized there is no danger to the community.