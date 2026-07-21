Eagle Lake death investigation: Polk County deputies identified potential suspect in woman's suspicious death
EAGLE LAKE, Fla. - Deputies are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Eagle Lake after finding a woman dead on Wilder Way, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Eagle Lake death investigation
What we know:
Deputies are investigating the suspicious death of a female found on Wilder Way, a new street located off Bomber Road in Eagle Lake. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators believe they have identified a suspect or suspects connected to the case.
Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
Polk County sheriff updates
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman or specified how she died.
Investigators have also not released any information about the possible suspects.
Sheriff Judd stated that no additional details could be released at this time, though officials emphasized there is no danger to the community.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who provided details during an official statement regarding the investigation.