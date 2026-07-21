Florida postal worker who picked up stray cats on route kept over 70 animals in squalor: MCSO

The Brief Animal control officers and deputies found 70 to 80 caged animals living in squalor inside a Martin County home. Officials arrested 77-year-old Gail Giustino on two misdemeanor charges after executing a search warrant at her home. Sheriff John Budensiek said the home lacked air conditioning and contained a foot of animal feces in some areas.



Martin County deputies arrested a 77-year-old woman after discovering between 70 and 80 animals living in squalid conditions inside her home.

Martin County pet hoarding

What we know:

A few weeks ago, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report that a U.S. Postal Service worker was stealing or collecting cats along her route. Investigators learned that suspect Gail Giustino was working around and potentially collecting feral cats.

When animal control officers and detectives executed a search warrant at Giustino's home, they said they encountered extreme heat, an intense stench and a lack of ventilation.

Fire rescue assisted in ventilating the house, where Giustino reported having at least 70 caged cats. Sheriff John Budensiek stated that some areas of the home contained a foot of animal feces and lacked air conditioning.

A hazmat-suited responder walks toward animal crates stacked on a driveway while first responders and a Martin County Sheriff's vehicle gather outside the home. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Animal control rescue efforts

What we don't know:

Authorities do not yet know the exact total number of cats and dogs stored inside the home or the overall medical condition of the animals. It remains unclear which specific animal shelters or rescue facilities across Martin County Giustino visited to surrender animals prior to her arrest.

Postal worker criminal charges

The backstory:

The Animal Control Unit had visited Giustino’s home in the past and issued up to 65 citations for various animals. Ten years ago, code enforcement helped her mitigate housing issues, including improper ventilation and care. Last week, animal control attempted to inspect the property to check for improper housing or abuse, but Giustino refused to let deputies inside.

Wire animal traps and crates sit lined up on the grass next to a Martin County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Because she was uncooperative, officials said they obtained a criminal search warrant. According to MCSO, authorities arrested Giustino for two misdemeanors so they could seize the animals, obtain necessary care for them, and prevent her from repossessing more animals. Budensiek noted that Giustino fed the animals, though she may have improperly used flea spray, injuring an animal.

Rescue organization assistance

What's next:

The seized animals will initially go to the Humane Society, which will rely on fosters and volunteers to assist with their care. Sheriff Budensiek asked local animal shelters to contact his office if Giustino had previously visited their facilities. Authorities stated the primary goals are getting the animals help and securing care for Giustino.