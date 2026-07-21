Coastal erosion on North Manasota Key threatens homes and wildlife

The Brief A domino effect of coastal erosion on North Manasota Key is destroying homeowner's properties and threatening sea turtle nesting habitats. Residents and an expert points to a seawall as the main cause, driving waves to scour neighboring properties. Advocates and a group of residents want more natural solutions instead of seawalls to be used.



A domino effect of coastal erosion along North Manasota Key is washing away sea turtle nests and threatening homes, leaving residents and experts asking for natural solutions over man-made structures of sea walls.

Manasota Key erosion

What we know:

Erosion is threatening properties and wildlife habitats on North Manasota Key, according to a coastal researcher. Wave reflections off of a seawall built to the north are scouring the shore and blocking sand from flowing down the coast, according to Dr. Ping Wang.

"Because the wave, reflected off the seawall getting bigger, scour the sea wall, it also blocks the sand from flowing along the seawall to get to the neighbor beach," Wang said.

This continuous barrier forces sea turtles to nest in narrow, vulnerable zones right in front of the walls. More than 30 nests washed away within three weeks, according to Wang, who noted that eggs were discovered a short distance away.

"The seawall and the bag also has an influence on sea turtle, it basically forces the turtle to lay their nests in a very narrow zone," Wang added. "If you look behind you, the nests were spread over a wide zone over there they have nowhere to lay expect right in front of it. Then those nests are not likely to be successful."

What they're saying:

Gary Wood, the owner of Built Solid Homes, represents three homeowners on North Manasota Key who are dealing with rapid shoreline loss.

"It’s inching closer, and they believe the impact to their dunes were created by a seawall to the north, and now they are exposed further, and now they’re going to have to do a mitigation," Wood explained. "They’re forced into a mitigation to save their properties, and they’re in shear panic. They’re sacred."

Wood said he's working with experts to figure out natural ways to mitigate the erosion, without a seawall.

"It’s devastating and that’s the position of these homeowners. They cringe when they see the photographs," Wood said. "They came here to enjoy the Florida beaches, nature, they love to see this, and now they look at this, and we simply can’t have seawalls continuing on this beach."

As some homeowners explore options including an intent to sue under the Endangered Species Act, they are asking for everyone from the state to Sarasota County to look at the bigger picture for not only homeowners, but the environment.

"We think it’s extremely important to FDEP to Florida Wildlife Commission to Sarasota County, we think it’s super important for them to physical come out here to the site and look at this," Wood urged. "Forget about the emails, forget about the picture, come down to the beach and take a look at what’s happening," said Wood.

Seawalls denied

The backstory:

The Sarasota County commissioners denied seawalls for two properties on North Manasota Key last May. However, county officials are expected to have a rehearing of the issue at a meeting on Sept. 8.

What's next:

The Department of Environmental Protection told Wood that representatives would conduct an official site survey on the beach. Meanwhile, advocates continue pressing Sarasota County, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the DEP to assess the damage in person.