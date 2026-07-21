Tropical Storm Bertha strengthens, Gulf Coast flood risk grows

article

The Brief Tropical Storm Bertha formed Monday evening and strengthened early Tuesday with sustained winds of 50 mph as it slowly moves through the Gulf. The storm is expected to track near the northern Gulf Coast over the next several days while bringing heavy rain and a flash flood threat from Florida to Louisiana. Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents are expected along portions of Florida's Gulf Coast.



Tropical Storm Bertha formed Monday evening and strengthened overnight in the Gulf, continuing to slowly organize as it tracks near the northern Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Florida Gulf Tropical Storm Bertha conditions

What we know:

As of the latest Tuesday morning advisory, Bertha was centered about 110 nautical miles south of Panama City, moving northwest at about 5 mph.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, with higher gusts, and a minimum central pressure of 998 millibars. Seas near the storm have built to 12 feet, primarily in its southeastern quadrant.

NHC forecasters say Bertha remains somewhat disorganized due to strong wind shear, with most of its thunderstorms displaced to the south of the storm's center. Even so, gradual strengthening remains possible over the next couple of days.

Gulf Coast Bertha, rain forecast

Dig deeper:

The NHC expects Bertha to continue a slow northwest to west-northwest motion Tuesday before turning more westward by the middle of the week.

Current NHC forecasts keep the storm moving near or along the northern Gulf Coast over the next several days.

Bertha is expected to bring 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated totals of up to 6 inches, across portions of the northern Gulf Coast through Thursday.

The greatest rainfall is expected from western Florida into southern Louisiana, including parts of southern Alabama and Mississippi.

NHC forecasters warn the heavy rain could lead to localized flash flooding, particularly in urban and low-lying areas.

Bay Area impacts

Local perspective:

For the Bay Area, the overall forecast remains largely unchanged.

The center of Bertha is expected to stay well north of the region, limiting the potential for significant wind impacts. However, periods of showers and thunderstorms remain possible as tropical moisture continues to stream into Florida.

Beach safety risks

Why you should care:

The biggest concern for Florida beachgoers remains hazardous marine conditions.

Swells generated by Bertha are already affecting portions of Florida's Gulf Coast and will continue spreading westward through the week.

The National Hurricane Center warns those swells are likely to produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, even in areas far from the storm's center.

Safety tips

What you can do:

Residents and visitors planning to visit Gulf Coast beaches should:

Pay attention to local beach flags and warnings.

Stay out of the water if dangerous surf or rip currents are present.

Continue monitoring forecasts as Bertha moves along the northern Gulf Coast over the next several days.

National Hurricane Center updates

What's next:

NHC forecasters and FOX 13 meteorologists will continue monitoring Bertha's strength and track as it moves through the Gulf.

While the storm is not expected to directly impact the Bay Area, officials urge residents across the Gulf Coast to stay informed of the latest forecasts, especially where heavy rainfall, flash flooding and dangerous beach conditions are expected.