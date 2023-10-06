Savannah Bananas coming to Tampa in February to start 2024 World Tour

article

Get ready to go Bananas, Tampa!

The Savannah Bananas announced the schedule for their 2024 season, and for the second straight year, they'll be playing at George Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.

The Bananas, known for their wacky antics and viral dance moves, will open their 2024 Banana Ball World Tour in Tampa with three games on February 8-10.

If you want to see the Bananas in action, click here to get on the Ticket Lottery List. It closes on December 1, and a random drawing will take place about two months before the event, according to the team.

Joining the lottery list does not guarantee getting tickets. Open seating tickets cost $35, and VIB Experience tickets are $100. For more information on ticketing, click here.