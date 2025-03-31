Scammers using AI to improve toll text message scam targeting drivers: 'Constantly getting smarter'

The Brief Cybersecurity experts say scammers are using artificial intelligence as toll text message scams get more advanced. The number of complaints to the FBI has soared from 2,000 a year ago to about 60,000.



A longtime toll text message scam is now getting more advanced as scammers are now using artificial intelligence to take advantage of potential victims. Cyber experts say it's making it much easier for criminals to steal people's money.

The text messages usually say something like you have an outstanding toll balance and that if you fail to pay it, it could result in legal action.

What they're saying:

"It's a real popular scam for a lot of reasons. One, it's low-dollar right here, you know, $4, $3. So people, rather than having their E-ZPass or other toll pass shut down. They're going to pay for it," cybersecurity expert Anthony Mongeluzo said.

In the message, there's a link to pay which, when clicked, is actually a fraudulent website made to look like the real SunPass website. The specific link in the message has already been shut down by the Florida Attorney General, but as Mongeluzo explains, it's not stopping scammers using new tools like artificial intelligence.

More people are receiving text messages, like this one, as part of a scam claiming they owe money for unpaid tolls.

"AI is very scary. Up front, it's actually crafting a more realistic message so what the AI can do in real time is they can see the messages that are getting responded to more. Then the AI will send out more messages like that that have a better success rate, so they're able to actually get a higher percentage of clicks," Mongeluzo said.

As Mongeluzo explains, getting people to pay a scam toll is just the beginning for scammers. That's because if they do pay that toll through the fraudulent site. They're also giving scammers their personal information like their name, address and credit card number, which can then be sold to other scammers on the black market.

"Now they know they got you once. They're going to keep coming at you again and again and build a profile on you. So remember, unlike a human being, where they did it in the past, AI does not get sleepy. AI does not stop working. And AI is constantly getting smarter," Mongeluzo said.

At this time last year, the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center had only received about 2,000 complaints about toll text message scams. Now they say the number is around 60,000 complaints.

"You just want to keep your guard up any time you get an email, a text, anything saying you owe money, your accounts overdue. Act now before it's too late. That's when you want to physically call the real number," Mongeluzo said.

To report a toll text message scam to the Florida Attorney General's Office, click here.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jordan Bowen.

