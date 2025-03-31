Laser strikes reach 'dangerously high' levels, Florida ranks 3rd in U.S.: FAA

The Brief Laser strikes nationwide have reached "dangerously high" levels, according to the FAA. Florida ranked third in the nation in 2024 with 810. Experts say lasers pointed at pilots can temporarily impair their sight.



The FAA is reporting that laser strikes nationwide are "dangerously high," with Florida ranking third among all states in 2024.

By the numbers:

Last Wednesday, the FAA stated 12,840 laser strikes were reported nationwide in 2024. California boasted the most with 1,489, followed by Texas, then Florida with 810.

Experts say lasers pointed at pilots can temporarily impair their sight. Since the agency began monitoring these incidents in 2010, 328 pilot injuries have been reported.

The FAA says laser strikes are at "dangerously high" levels nationwide. (Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.)

Local perspective:

One day later, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in St. Pete Beach for pointing a green laser at their chopper, distracting deputies from an aggravated assault call.

The suspect was identified as Dann Wagner, 61, who admitted to using the laser. He was charged with felony misuse of a laser lighting device.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says Dann Wagner, 61, admitted to pointing a laser at a helicopter.

What they're saying:

"This individual should have known better," aviation expert Pete Traducco said. "There are some laser event recorders, especially in the police helicopters, the military helicopters, and that's how they can figure out where exactly the light came from."

Traducco said for someone on the ground, a laser may disappear when pointed up to the sky.

READ: Woman arrested for stealing over $20,000 from dead person: PSCO

"But when you're in the air, it's much bigger," he explained. "It's very similar to when you're driving directly into the sun and at that one moment when the sun is directly on you, and unfortunately, you can't avoid it, even with sunglasses."

The FAA said offenders can face civil fines of up to $11,000 and, criminally, up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jennifer Kveglis.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: