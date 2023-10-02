Lake Minneola High School student hit, killed by school bus: officials

A 17-year-old student at Lake Minneola High School has died after he was hit by a school bus Monday morning near the school's entrance, Lake County Schools said.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near N. Hancock Road and Fox Trail Avenue in Clermont, Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The teenager was rushed to South Lake Hospital where he died, FHP said.

"This was a very difficult day for all of us at Lake County Schools," the district said in a statement Monday morning. The district identified the student as 17-year-old Sherman Vannoy, a senior.

In a news release, FHP officials said the teenager was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk of Hancock Road, approaching a stop sign at the intersection, when he entered a marked crosswalk.

The school bus driver – identified as a 78-year-old woman – was traveling southbound on Hancock Road near Fox Trail Avenue in the left turn lane. Troopers said the driver saw the teen in the crosswalk and swerved to the left. It was then that the bus collided with the teen before running off the road, troopers said.

The school bus driver and two passengers – an 18-year-old student and a 55-year-old woman – were not injured in the crash.

"We are in touch with the family and are offering our support. We have grief counselors on campus this week for any students or faculty members who may need their services," the district said.

SKYFOX video Monday morning showed what appeared to be the crash site. The school bus was off the road and partially stopped in a grassy area. A bicycle was seen laying in the roadway next to the bus, as emergency officials were spotted nearby.