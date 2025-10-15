School bus strikes pedestrian in Pinellas County: PCSO

The Brief A pedestrian was hospitalized on Wednesday morning after being struck by a school bus, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. It happened shortly after 7:45 a.m. in the area of Pine Avenue North and Forest Lakes East of Forest Road. Investigators say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.



What we know:

It happened shortly after 7:45 a.m. in the area of Pine Avenue North and Forest Lakes East of Forest Road.

Investigators say the pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation.

What we don't know:

No information about the victim has been released.

It is unclear if students were on the bus at the time of the crash. It is also unclear where the bus was headed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.