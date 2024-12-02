School zone speed cameras bring in nearly $900K in Manatee County

Since the start of the school year, new school zone speed cameras have been catching Manatee County drivers going fast in school zones. In the past month, nearly $900,000 in fines have already been handed out there, equally about 900 tickets.

But according to local officials, the focus isn't about revenue – it's about keeping students safe, especially in the early mornings when it's still dark outside.

"This is just about safety. It's not a money grab," said Bill Logan, a spokesperson for Manatee County. "It is to make sure that people do what they're supposed to and slow down to make sure that the kids are going to be safe in these school crossing and school crossing zones."

The program has seen strong support from Manatee County Schools as well. Mike Barber, a representative from the district, said it provides an additional layer of protection for students and their families.

"We're very appreciative that the county commission took this initiative to get this program up and implemented," Barber said.

When drivers are caught speeding more than 10 miles per hour above the posted speed limit in school zones, they face a $100 fine. Of this amount, $65 goes to the county, $23 to the state, and $12 to the school district. The district plans to use its share to improve school security and potentially bolster transportation services.

For two months leading up to November, Manatee County gave drivers a grace period, issuing warnings instead of fines to allow the public time to adjust to the new system.

The program, which aims to make school zones safer, is now being implemented in several counties across the state, including Sarasota, Pasco, and Hillsborough.

