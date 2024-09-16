Schrader Elementary School bringing in father figures through volunteer program

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Male role models are a major part of a child's education, and the National Watch D.O.G.S. program hopes to get dads and father figures into the classroom.

There are schools across the country that participate, including Schrader Elementary School in New Port Richey.

The male role models involved in the program can include fathers, grandfathers, uncles and other father figures. According to the group, they can volunteer for at least one day each year.

Volunteers with the program can be found reading and working on flash cards with students, playing at recess, eating lunch with students, watching school entrances and hallways and helping out with traffic at the school.

For more information and to register for the program at Schrader Elementary, click here.

