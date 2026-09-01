Sci-Fi feature 'The Last Earthling' begins filming in St. Pete using virtual production in studio

The Brief Filming has officially begun in St. Petersburg on "The Last Earthling," a new science-fiction feature film. Local production company Litewave Media is using a 40-foot-wide LED wall and virtual production technology to cut production time and costs by more than half. The project qualified for local government film incentives from both Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties and is set for a 2027 release.



A new futuristic sci-fi feature film has officially kicked off production in St. Petersburg, bringing advanced filmmaking technology and local economic investment to the Tampa Bay Area.

St. Petersburg movie production

What we know:

"The Last Earthling," St. Petersburg-based Litewave Media’s sixth feature film, is set thousands of years in the future and explores what people would do to save humanity. The film stars local actor Paul Wilson, the brother of FOX 13’s Mark Wilson.

Tampa Bay film studio

Dig deeper:

The crew is shooting much of the feature inside the St. Pete studios using virtual production technology. The setup utilizes a massive 40-foot-wide LED wall capable of projecting custom-built digital environments, ranging from lunar landscapes to orbiting space stations.

According to Christian Cashmir, director and co-writer of the film and founder of Litewave Media, the approach radically alters independent film production.

"Using the virtual production technology and having a studio here locally is a complete game-changer for us, because we can do movies of much bigger proportions and scale than we could in the past for a much lower budget, and we can do it right here in Tampa Bay," Cashmir said. "We're on all these different locations and with one filming day, you can do all of that, which is pretty much unheard of for a feature film."

Cashmir estimates the technology reduces production time and overall costs by more than 50%.

Florida film incentives

The economic impact is intended to stay local. The project also qualified for incentives from both Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties, getting a cash tourism rebate.

What's next:

"The Last Earthling" is scheduled for release in theaters and on streaming platforms in 2027.