South Howard flood relief project faces pivotal Tampa City Council vote

The Brief Tampa City Council is set to vote Thursday on whether to lock in a maximum construction cost of nearly $93 million for the South Howard flood relief project. The city says the project would significantly reduce flooding in Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines, where about 300 homes were devastated or destroyed during the 2024 hurricane season. The Soho Business Alliance is urging council members to reject the plan, warning that three to four years of construction along South Howard could force businesses to close and put more than 1,100 jobs at risk.



A controversial flood relief project in Tampa's South Howard neighborhood is heading toward a key vote this week, with city officials arguing the work is needed to protect hundreds of homes while business owners warn the construction could threaten their livelihoods.

Tampa City Council flood vote

What we know:

The Tampa City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on whether to establish the maximum possible construction cost at nearly $93 million. The project would replace and upgrade the century-old storm drainage system beneath South Howard Boulevard.

The flood relief project has been in development for about 18 months, following severe flooding during the 2024 hurricane season.

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About 300 homes in Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines were devastated or destroyed during that hurricane season, prompting renewed calls for a long-term solution.

Tampa Mobility Director Brandon Campbell said the flooding problem has been decades in the making.

"This is a problem that has been going on for decades," Campbell said. "It was one of the areas that was identified when our stormwater assessment was adopted in 2016. It is the last of those major projects that's being built under these 2016 stormwater assessment dollars."

The city says it studied roughly two dozen potential solutions before selecting the current plan.

"We've studied about two dozen alternatives over the last 18 months, and we have selected the most practical and the most, the best way forward," Campbell said. "It is the way to get flood relief to those neighborhoods the most efficiently and the most cost-effective way."

South Howard business owners oppose plan

The other side:

Business owners and the Soho Business Alliance say they support finding a solution to the flooding, but they oppose the city's current proposal. The alliance has hired experts who developed an alternative plan they say is feasible and cost-effective.

The group says its proposal would avoid closing South Howard for three to four years, which it says could happen under the city's plan. Stephen Michelini, the general manager of the Soho Business Alliance, said there are other options the city should consider.

"This is not just the only alternative. There are other alternatives that are reasonable," Michelini said. "We were just asked to present one reasonable alternative. We've done that, and I think we've satisfied any and everybody's concerns."

Michelini also criticized the city's proposal, saying he believes there are problems with the plan from the beginning of the project through the South Howard corridor.

The city released a video this week showing what officials say the project could accomplish during a major storm. The simulation shows more than five inches of rain falling over eight hours.

Under the city's "before" scenario, the flood map shows significant flooding in Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines, with at least 96 structures flooding.

The "after" scenario shows no flooding in Parkland Estates and significantly less flooding in Palma Ceia Pines once the South Howard flood relief project is in place.

Business impact

Why you should care:

The Soho Business Alliance says prolonged construction could have a major impact on businesses along South Howard. Opponents estimate more than 1,100 people could lose their jobs if businesses are forced to close during construction.

Michelini said smaller businesses could be especially vulnerable.

"It really is going to be extremely disruptive, and you're going to see businesses fail, even these smaller businesses that we have around here," Michelini said.

He pointed to businesses including hair salons, chiropractic offices and an assisted living facility that could be affected by the construction. City officials maintain the project is designed to address a significant flooding problem that has persisted for decades.

What's next:

City Council is expected to vote Thursday on whether to move forward with the project and lock in the maximum possible construction cost. If approved, construction is expected to begin after the Gasparilla parades next year.

The Soho Business Alliance is asking council members to vote no and consider an alternative approach it says could provide flood protection while reducing the impact on South Howard businesses.