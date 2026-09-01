Florida AG, law enforcement agencies issue comments on automated license plate readers

The Brief The Florida Attorney General spoke about automated license plate readers during an event in Kissimmee Tuesday. The Tampa Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office issued statements Tuesday, too – just one day after FDOT ordered license plate readers be removed from state highway rights of way within 30 days.



State leaders and local law enforcement agencies issued comments on automated license plate readers (ALPRs) Tuesday – just one day after FDOT ordered that ALPRs be removed from state highway rights of way within 30 days.

Florida AG James Uthmeier responds

What we know:

Speaking in Kissimmee Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier acknowledged successes of what he called "narrow uses" of this technology. He said this technology has helped catch hundreds of child predators — and even assisted in tracking down the suspect in the assassination attempt of President Donald Trump.

"Our sheriffs, for the most part, have used this technology for good," Uthmeier said. "We always have to assume the worst in government and protect our individuals from unlawful government encroachment. So it's going to be a complex topic. There needs to be balance. We need to put bad guys away, but we also need to make sure these things are not all over communities. That is wrong."

The Florida attorney general also argued this technology has gone too far, pointing to cases of law enforcement officers misusing the database.

In fact, two police officers — one from Haines City and one from Sarasota — were arrested recently for using Flock cameras to track people not related to cases.

Tampa Police Department statistics

What they're saying:

TPD announced Tuesday that it will remove 17 ALPRs located within the right-of-way of state roads within the next 30 days.

By the numbers:

Since 2021, TPD says ALPRs have helped with:

622 arrests

485 vehicles recovered

68 firearms recovered

14 missing persons located

Additionally, the department said it will continue to monitor officer use of ALPR technology and that access to it is limited to investigator personnel and those who have "a legitimate law-enforcement need to use the technology."

Polk County Sheriff’s Office statement

Local perspective:

The Polk County Sherriff’s Office put out a statement Tuesday, saying it has already started the process of removing ALPRs from state rights of way.

"LPRs, when used properly and securely, significantly contribute to public safety. They help us solve crime, locate criminals, and find missing and endangered children and adults. They help keep our communities safe," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "We will continue to use LPRs not located on state road rights-of-way."

Judd also posted a video talking about ALPRs — which he called "the single best tool to keep people safe."