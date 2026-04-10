Science fiction becomes reality at USF's Engineering Expo

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The Brief Visitors at USF’s Engineering Expo can control a robotic catapult using brain signals. The free, two-day event runs April 10–11 and features hands-on exhibits from student groups and industry partners. Organizers say the goal is to spark interest in STEM careers and connect the community to engineering.



It sounds like something straight out of science fiction, but in Tampa this week, it’s very real.

At the University of South Florida’s Engineering Expo, visitors can control a robotic catapult using nothing but their thoughts. It's one of dozens of hands-on exhibits drawing thousands of students and families to campus.

The futuristic demo uses brain-computer interface technology, allowing participants wearing a headset to trigger movements with their mind. Organizers say it’s designed to inspire the next generation of innovators.

The two-day event, April 10 and 11, brings together engineering student organizations, industry partners and community groups for interactive demonstrations across USF’s Tampa campus. Organizers expect more than 3,000 school-aged children to attend.

"We’re building exhibits specifically for this," said Audrey Holtzman, director of strategic initiatives for USF’s College of Engineering.

Across the expo grounds, visitors can test out cutting-edge technology. Students demonstrate self-driving vehicles, drones and robotic systems built to solve real-world problems.

For those looking for spectacle, a jet engine with no moving parts blasts fire and noise, while a "chemistry magic show" features exploding gummy bears and bubbling dry ice experiments.

Outside, engineering students show off Formula One-style race cars, giving attendees a close-up look at the machines. They'll also get a chance to try simulators.

USF Engineering Expo Event Details

The Engineering Expo runs Friday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.

Organizers say the expo is open to the entire Tampa Bay region, with a focus on giving K–12 students hands-on experiences that highlight careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

Why you should care:

Organizers say the event goes beyond entertainment. It connects young people with real-world applications of engineering and introduces potential career paths in STEM fields.

From learning how drinking water is treated to exploring NASA-related space research and satellite technology, the expo highlights how engineering shapes everyday life.